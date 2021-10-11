Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,459 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

