Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,032 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.