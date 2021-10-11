Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

