Lethean Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $320.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,213.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.21 or 0.06137006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.99 or 0.01038194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00093704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.83 or 0.00473367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00336230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00309946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004796 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.