LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Down 5.1%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.96 and last traded at $137.06. 4,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 183,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.