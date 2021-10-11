Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK opened at $168.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

