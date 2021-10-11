Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8,521.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,442 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

