Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14,449.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,088 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Garmin worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $155.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $97.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

