Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,801.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,804.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,559.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,489.45 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

