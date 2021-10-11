Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 176,433 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34,527.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,433 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

