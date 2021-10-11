Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48,063 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7,665.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $82.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

