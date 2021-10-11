Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
