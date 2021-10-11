Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

