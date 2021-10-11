Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) versus Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Head to Head Review

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lighting Science Group has a beta of 77.76, indicating that its share price is 7,676% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied UV and Lighting Science Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lighting Science Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Lighting Science Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -88.95% -54.83% -41.74% Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Applied UV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.4% of Lighting Science Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied UV and Lighting Science Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $5.73 million 8.54 -$3.37 million ($0.59) -8.81 Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lighting Science Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV.

Summary

Lighting Science Group beats Applied UV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities. The company is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

About Lighting Science Group

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source. The company also provides biological lighting products, which include Good Night and Good Day circadian replacement lamps, VividGro grow light product, MyNature Coastal lamps and outdoor luminaires, and MyNature Grow lighting lamps and high bay luminaires. It serves Residential and office, Retail and hospitality, Government-owned and private infrastructure, and School and university markets through branded and co-branded private label programs, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Lighting Science Group Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.