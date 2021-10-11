LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $59.83 Average PT from Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,836,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. LKQ has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

