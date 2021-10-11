Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

