LPL Financial LLC Acquires 272,886 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $144,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $74.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.