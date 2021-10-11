LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $123,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

