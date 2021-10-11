LPL Financial LLC Buys 84,060 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $119,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.59 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.