LPL Financial LLC Has $223.31 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $223,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.73 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.