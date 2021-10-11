Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Shares of TSE LUC opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.41 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.83.
In other news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,203.04.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
