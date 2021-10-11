Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE LUC opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.41 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,203.04.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

