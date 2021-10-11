Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock Position Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,045 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.