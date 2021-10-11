Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 1.4% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

