Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Truist

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price reduced by Truist from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

