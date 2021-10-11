Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

