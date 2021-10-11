Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

LON MKS opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.28) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

