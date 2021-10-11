Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 149,275 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149,275 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises about 5.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.58% of EPAM Systems worth $169,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $583.97 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

