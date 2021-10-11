Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 237 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $229.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.