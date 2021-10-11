Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

