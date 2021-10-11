Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.83.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.