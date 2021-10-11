Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 324,470 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in APi Group were worth $75,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after buying an additional 847,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in APi Group by 419.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 695,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

