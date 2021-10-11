Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $66.96 Million Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $66,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

