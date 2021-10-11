Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,602 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $99,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $48.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

