Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718,564 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.12% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $102,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 47.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

