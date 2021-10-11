Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

NYSE MTDR opened at $42.18 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.