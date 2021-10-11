Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.39-6.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. Matson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $6.390-$6.580 EPS.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23. Matson has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Research analysts expect that Matson will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 70,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,613 shares of company stock worth $3,414,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

