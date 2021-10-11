Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.390-$6.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Matson stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 134,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,893. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. Matson has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock worth $3,414,613. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.