Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

MDT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.30. 117,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 80.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 22,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 413,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

