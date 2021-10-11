Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.64. 81,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.02. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

