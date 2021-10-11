Melanie W. Barstad Sells 3,011 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTAS stock opened at $402.80 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.