MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years.

Shares of CMU opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

