MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,525,000 after buying an additional 224,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGEE stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

