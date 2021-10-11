Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $55,467.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $26.89 million and $55,467.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $635.56 or 0.01105274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tiger King (TKING) traded 220,317% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,364.32 or 0.99759581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.80 or 0.06110686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,306 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

