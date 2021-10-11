Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.70 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -38.50 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.22 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -8.11

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mitchells & Butlers and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 3 7 1 2.67

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $51.09, suggesting a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -3.73% -18.06% -1.38%

Volatility & Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

