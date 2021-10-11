Mizuho Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $130.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.31.

Shares of CDAY opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $120.25.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

