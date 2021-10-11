Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of MC opened at $68.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $1,394,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

