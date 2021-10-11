Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

MC stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

