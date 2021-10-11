Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,307,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after buying an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $60.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them.

