Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $18,804,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 397,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $195.16 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

