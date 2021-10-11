Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,925 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.