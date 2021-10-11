Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $492.85 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.